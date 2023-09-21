Naomichi Marufuji Comments On Facing Will Ospreay, Open To Working In US

Naomichi Marufuji battled Will Ospreay at his 25th anniversary show, and he commented on his opponent after the match. Ospreay defeated the Japanese wrestling legend at the September 17th show, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about the match and more. A couple of highlights are below:

On facing Ospreay: “Ospreay was the only one for this match. I think he is the perfection of modern wrestling. He is a great fighter. I think the word ‘genius’ is appropriate for him.”

On potentially working more in the US: “If there is an offer, I would like to go. I think it is a way to increase the overall fanbase, and I want to do something that will lead to the future by giving young people of today a lot of experience outside Japan.”