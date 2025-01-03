wrestling / News
Various News: Naomichi Marufuji Receives Message From Shawn Michaels, Dave Marquez Directs Rose Parade
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji says he’s very happy with a message he received from Shawn Michaels. Marufuji posted to Twitter on Wednesday to write (translation via Google):
“Through a certain person I received a message from Shawn Michaels.
The contents are…
I’m happy.”
Michaels is, of course, the head of WWE NXT.
https://x.com/noah_marufuji_/status/1874652139529867597
– PWInsider reports that the UWN’s Dave Marquez directed the The Rose Parade in Pasadena, California for the second year. You can see video from the parade below:
