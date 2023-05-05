Naomichi Marufuji Talks Next Generation Of NOAH Talent And The Struggle To “Change The Image”

As a veteran of Pro Wrestling NOAH for more than two decades, Naomichi Marufuji’s experience has provided a broad perspective on the nature of the industry. In a recent NOAH interview to promote his upcoming match against Jake Lee, Marufuji shared his thoughts on the upcoming generation of NOAH wrestlers and the changes they have brought to the company (via Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights from Marufuji and watch the complete interview below.

On facing younger talent in the ring: “It’s so hard fighting against Kioymiya, Kenoh, and Nakajima. Honestly, I can barely fight at the level of doing the best I can. But they may feel something about me when they watch my fight. It doesn’t matter if they are my opponent or not. I want to show them my match. I’m gonna have this championship match thinking that I can convey something to young wrestlers.”

On when the newest generation will begin to set the tone for Pro Wrestling NOAH: “They’ve already alternated! I have been defeated by Kiyomiya, Kenoh, and Nakajima so many times. So then why don’t people feel that’s not occurred? Because those three haven’t been able to change NOAH’s image yet. Perhaps I haven’t either, I wonder. I had felt that in the past, too. The senior wrestlers went away, and I hadn’t been able to change the image. I realize the alternation of generations [will occur] someday. But this time, I’m gonna win the title…Jake Lee!! I’m gonna let you experience the wrestling that you have never experienced. And then I win. That’s all.”