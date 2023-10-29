Naptown All Pro’s J-Rose Discusses Promotion Development

In a recent interview with Fightful, J-Rose shared some details about the growth of Naptown All Pro and the atmosphere he tries to cultivate within the promotion. J-Rose explained that establishing a company where everyone included wants to be present and involved is his baseline goal for an internal culture. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview video below.

On the state of the company and his ambitions for it going forward: “Oh, absolutely. The biggest thing I think about any wrestling promotion as you begin to start it up, you have to want people who want to be there. That has always been my goal with whatever promotion I’m involved in, or at least make people want to get to that point. Even if I’m not the booker or in a position of power, if I’m video or ring announcing, I want to make people look forward to being there, actively want to be there. I’m very proud to say I think we’ve accumulated a roster of people who actively want to be a part of NAP. There’s some places I know that people go and it’s like, oh, I got to go to insert promotion here this weekend [groans]. Unless they’re really kind of lying to me, every person that does NAP really, genuinely wants to be a part of what we do and they’ve displayed that. Sharing match graphics, doing promos without even being asked. Them Top Team boys from Atlanta just sent me a promo yesterday and I didn’t really ask anything from them, and they just did it. I’ve come to realize that our team, our NAP team is astronomically smaller than other wrestling promotions attempting to do the scale of things we want to do. It’s gotten a lot better now, but at the beginning of this year I was looking around like, ‘Damn, I’m kind of doing everything, aren’t I?’ We’ve got a lot more help as of recently, specifically going back to our mission, we’ve got a lot of high school students that are a part of the video program that I graduated from at my high school, they’ve started being part of the production at NAP.”