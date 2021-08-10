NASCAR Driver Kyle Petty Recalls Joining the nWo, Driving nWo Car

NASCAR driver Kyle Petty was among the many people that joined the nWo at one point or another in WCW, and in a recent interview on The Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, he discussed how it came together and what it was like driving the nWo car. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Kyle Petty on joining the nWo and how it came together: “So here’s how that happened. Honestly, it came at a great time for me. At the time I had the long hair, the earrings, I was off in one direction while the other racers maybe were a little more mainstream. I was much different than the other drivers at the time. WCW had a car through Turner and the Turner affiliates, that Elliot Sadler drove. It was also the Cartoon Network car but was the WCW car a lot. Then the nWo came out and they were looking for something. They wanted a WCW adversary on the track and said let’s get Kyle to drive the nWo car because he’s the perfect fit for what we are trying to do. Those guys were huge, man! (laughs) They were so incredibly genuine and they were so nice to me. Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash and all those guys were great. If you ever saw those backstage segments with me and the nWo you can barely see me because I’m so small compared to those guys. That was the easiest job I ever had in my life. Those guys worked so hard and I just had to sit there with them.”

On getting more recognition from driving the nWo car than his normal racecar: “I still have some nWo shirts leftover from that time period and will still wear them out. Every time I do, someone will inevitably stop me and say “nWo 4 life brother” and I’m like I am right there with you bud. I drove the nWo car off and on for about 2 years, but I drove the Mello Yello and the Hot Wheels car for about 7 years and I will get more recognition from driving the nWo car, it’s crazy. I got noticed more for wrestling than for Coca-Cola and Mattel.”