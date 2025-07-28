wrestling / News

NASCAR Racer Ty Gibbs Given AEW World Title Replica After In-Season Challenge Win

July 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW New Logo Grey BG 3-26-24, TrillerTV Viva Van Image Credit: AEW

NASCAR racer Ty Gibbs, who recently won the inaugural in-season challenge, has been presented with an AEW World title replica. Gibbs came in at 21st on Sunday’s Brickyard 400. As a result of winning the challenge, he was given a million dollars.

