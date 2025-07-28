wrestling / News
NASCAR Racer Ty Gibbs Given AEW World Title Replica After In-Season Challenge Win
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
NASCAR racer Ty Gibbs, who recently won the inaugural in-season challenge, has been presented with an AEW World title replica. Gibbs came in at 21st on Sunday’s Brickyard 400. As a result of winning the challenge, he was given a million dollars.
All Elite Drivers deserve Elite Recognition! @AEW congratulates Ty Gibbs on winning the inaugural @NASCAR In-Season Challenge! pic.twitter.com/nCm19LcCSq
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 28, 2025
