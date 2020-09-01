Natalie Eva Marie Discusses a Potential Return to WWE, How WWE Prepared Her for Film & TV

– Former WWE Superstar Natalie Eva Marie (aka Eva Marie) recently spoke to The Wrap on her new movie, Hard Kill. Below are some highlights.

On how WWE prepared her for film & TV: “WWE has totally prepared me for TV and film because there are so many moving parts. With WWE, not only are you on the road for 290 days, you’re building on top of your character you’re creating, as well as performing live in front of an audience. In TV and film, you’re doing the exact same performance from multiple different angles. So walking to the set, I was super prepared because of my WWE background.”

Natalie Eva Marie on a possible return to WWE: “WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career. I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I’d come back home.”

On changing her hair for the film: “For my first film [‘Inconceivable’] I had bright red hair from WWE. When I went in for my audition, I spray painted it back because sometimes it’s difficult to see past a hair color. And for the character, it made sense for her to have a ‘natural’ hair color. For this film, my hair was purple and it wasn’t an ‘eye grab’ so they let me keep it if it worked for my character.”