Natalie Eva Marie on How the WWE Women’s Division Has ‘Done Nothing But Exceed Expectations’

– Former WWE Superstar and Total Divas star Natalie Eva Marie, formerly Eva Marie, recently joined the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast for an exclusive interview to talk about her new film, Hard Kill, which hits digital and VOD this week. During the chat, Marie also discussed competing for the WWE Divas title in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational at WrestleMania 30, and how the women’s division has progressed in WWE, eventually becoming the headlining main event for WrestleMania 35. Below are some highlights:

Natalie Eva Marie on competing in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational for the Divas Title at WrestleMania 30: “Everything. I mean, honestly, just being a part of any WrestleMania moment is huge. I always refer to it for people who aren’t into wrestling, it’s like the Super Bowl of wrestling, and it’s something that I did not take lightly because anybody that is a Superstar, your whole hope is to be a part of that big show. And the fact that I was not only a part of it, but I amongst so many other Divas, it was truly wild.”

Natalie Eva Marie on her feelings and memories for that night: “Oh my god, yes. All of the above. Nervous, dizzy, like wanting to pinch myself, and trying to enjoy the moment but also terrified as well. But so excited and happy all at once. It was such an overwhelming experience.”

Her thoughts on the progress of the women’s division and the women headlining WrestleMania 35: “I love it. I think it’s great. I feel like a lot of people, they want to see the women. They want to see a show. They want to be entertained, and they want to have as best as it can possibly be, and if that’s a main event match, then so be it. And the girls have done nothing but exceed expectations each time, day in and day out. Each little opportunity that they are given, a little nugget, they kill it. They knock it out of the park. And that also just goes to show they deserve the main event, or they deserve that pay-per-view spot, and it’s awesome.”

In the full interview, Marie discusses her new film Hard Kill alongside Bruce Willis, appearing in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational at WrestleMania 30, her 2017 exit from WWE, her favorite opponents to work with, her interactions with Vince McMahon, hosting the NowThis News wrestling series Faces and Heels, if she’s interested in doing future work with WWE, and much more.

0:00: Intro

1:34: On why she wanted to do Hard Kill, being able to play a mercenary, playing a bad-ass female character.

3:14: On her combat and weapons training for the film, doing her own weapon training, doing her own stunts.

4:36: On acting alongside Bruce Willis, being a big fan of his and trying to play it cool on set.

6:34: On how her family keeps her grounded and humble.

7:51: On being in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational For the Divas Title at WrestleMania 30, her memories of the night.

9:25: On her WWE exit in 2017 being amicable, Vince McMahon being supportive of her decision, not feeling like she walked away.

11:17: On if she’s interested in appearing in a future in-ring or scripted project with WWE

12:03: On Bayley wanting her to return to WWE, loving what Bayley’s doing in WWE & loving their storyline together.

13:09: On the rise of women’s wrestling and women headlining WrestleMania 35.

14:05: On her favorite opponents to work with in WWE

14:49: On if anyone in WWE ever made her feel unwelcome, the importance of respecting what came before you.

15:56: On what she learned in wrestling that she’s been able to apply in acting or other walks of life.

17:11: On coming into her own on Total Divas, learning to just be herself.

18:14: On her least favorite thing about being on the road for WWE.

18:49: On her personal interactions with Vince McMahon, getting to learn from him and being grateful he took a chance on her.

19:40: On hosting Faces and Heels for NowThis News, being kicked off a Quantas airlines flight for what she was wearing.

21:36: On her advice for women wanting to get into wrestling or the entertainment industry.

22:50: If her upcoming TV series Paradise City with Bella Thorne & Drea de Matteo.

25:01: Outro

