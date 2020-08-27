Natalie Eva Marie Praises Bayley as the ‘Ultimate Superstar,’ Discusses Her Favorite Opponents in WWE, Earning Respect

– Former WWE Superstar and Total Divas star Natalie Eva Marie, formerly Eva Marie, recently joined the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast for an exclusive interview to talk about her new film, Hard Kill, which hits digital and VOD this week. During the chat, Marie also discussed her feud with Bayley, how Bayley asked her to come back to WWE last year, and how Bayley was such a giving opponent and teacher to her. Below are some highlights:

Natalie Eva Marie on her feud with Bayley: “I love Bayley. I feel like that was for me, I mean I just got the chills right now, because she is, for me, the full package. I mean I love her character, what she’s doing right now on TV, but just the fact that she’s the ultimate Superstar and most supportive. And I mean that in the sense of she has no problem bringing in somebody and teaching them the ropes; teaching them everything that she knows and has learned along the way because obviously, she’s been in the business a very long time, and she’s one of the best at what she does. And my storyline with her was probably by far, just hands down, so memorable and meaningful to me because of how impactful [it was] and how much I learned from her, but also how much the audience was invested in it.”

Her favorite opponents in WWE: “Yes, I loved going Asuka, but I have to say, my favorite for sure has to be Bayley just because of how much I learned from her, and how patient she was and how willing and giving she was an opponent and Superstar. I think that’s something that is super important and extremely respectable too because she didn’t have to do any of that.”

Natalie Eva Marie on how she believes she worked to earn everyone’s respect in WWE: “*Laughs* I think that it’s one of those things that when you walk into any place, any business, whatever it is that you do, whether it’s a movie set, whether it’s your corporate office, you’re going to have people wondering how you got there, or who is this new person, or what’s going on. So, as long as you’re there, you respect whatever it is that has gone on before you, before you even entered that specific spot, and then you keep your head down and work hard, then you’ll earn everybody’s respect without a doubt. And that’s kind how it was with me and how I look at it. You definitely have a lot of questions and a lot of question marks, but hey, I’m the youngest of all boys. I’m Mexican-Italian, and I’ve played on sports teams my entire life, so I have no problem dealing with any type of extra, I guess, maybe pressure. You just go ahead and put in the work.”

In the full interview, Marie discusses her new film Hard Kill alongside Bruce Willis, appearing in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational at WrestleMania 30, her 2017 exit from WWE, her favorite opponents to work with, her interactions with Vince McMahon, hosting the NowThis News wrestling series Faces and Heels, if she’s interested in doing future work with WWE, and much more.

0:00: Intro

1:34: On why she wanted to do Hard Kill, being able to play a mercenary, playing a bad-ass female character.

3:14: On her combat and weapons training for the film, doing her own weapon training, doing her own stunts.

4:36: On acting alongside Bruce Willis, being a big fan of his and trying to play it cool on set.

6:34: On how her family keeps her grounded and humble.

7:51: On being in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational For the Divas Title at WrestleMania 30, her memories of the night.

9:25: On her WWE exit in 2017 being amicable, Vince McMahon being supportive of her decision, not feeling like she walked away.

11:17: On if she’s interested in appearing in a future in-ring or scripted project with WWE

12:03: On Bayley wanting her to return to WWE, loving what Bayley’s doing in WWE & loving their storyline together.

13:09: On the rise of women’s wrestling and women headlining WrestleMania 35.

14:05: On her favorite opponents to work with in WWE

14:49: On if anyone in WWE ever made her feel unwelcome, the importance of respecting what came before you.

15:56: On what she learned in wrestling that she’s been able to apply in acting or other walks of life.

17:11: On coming into her own on Total Divas, learning to just be herself.

18:14: On her least favorite thing about being on the road for WWE.

18:49: On her personal interactions with Vince McMahon, getting to learn from him and being grateful he took a chance on her.

19:40: On hosting Faces and Heels for NowThis News, being kicked off a Quantas airlines flight for what she was wearing.

21:36: On her advice for women wanting to get into wrestling or the entertainment industry.

22:50: If her upcoming TV series Paradise City with Bella Thorne & Drea de Matteo.

25:01: Outro

