Natalya Set For AAA Alianzas On Friday
July 22, 2025 | Posted by
Natalya is taking a trip to AAA, with the WWE star set to work their Alanzas show on Friday. AAA announced on Tuesday that Natalya is set to participate in the show, which takes place at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.
El Grande Americano is also announced for that show, as he will face Octagon Jr.
NATALYA visitará CIUDAD DE MÉXICO para participar en el evento de la gira #AlianzasAAA 💫 de este VIERNES 25 de julio.
Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera.
🎟️ Boletos en nuestro sitio. pic.twitter.com/ZrR8gv2lMl
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 22, 2025
