wrestling / News

Natalya Set For AAA Alianzas On Friday

July 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya AAA Alianzas Image Credit: AAA

Natalya is taking a trip to AAA, with the WWE star set to work their Alanzas show on Friday. AAA announced on Tuesday that Natalya is set to participate in the show, which takes place at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.

El Grande Americano is also announced for that show, as he will face Octagon Jr.

