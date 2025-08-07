Natalya Set To Compete at AAA Triplemania XXXIII, Will Challenge For Reina de Reinas Title

Lucha Libre AAA has announced a Reina de Reinas title match for Triplemania XXXIII, featuring WWE’s Natalya. She will face the champion, Lady Flammer, as well as Faby Apache. The event happens on August 16 and will stream on Youtube. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

* The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice

* AAA World Tag Team Championship – Street Fight: Los Garza (Berto and Angel) (c) vs. Pagano and Psycho Clown

* AAA Latin American Championship: El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Lady Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya