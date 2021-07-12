Natalya Added To Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank

In a post on Twitter, Sonya Deville announced that Natalya will be the seventh participant in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank. She is the third for Smackdown, joining Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega. All three join Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Nikki Cross. The PPV happens this Sunday from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

She wrote: “With all the changes and challengers for #MITB and #Smackdown, I will be the one to establish some consistency for this Sunday and there is NO ONE more consistent than 1/2 of our @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions… @natbynature. Nattie, welcome to the MITB Ladder Match!”