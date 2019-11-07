Natalya Discusses Her Thoughts On AEW And If She Is Enjoying What They’re Doing

Natalya was a guest on Hot 97 on Monday and discussed if she’s watched AEW and what she thinks about the competition. Highlights are below.

On if she has watched AEW: “I watch everything. TJ, my husband, is a producer, because he watches everything, we watch everything. I’ve got friends across the board, in both companies, in every wrestling promotion in the world, I have friends. I’m enjoying wrestling right now, I feel like it’s an exciting time. I have friends in AEW, like Britt Baker, and there’s girls that, I support women’s wrestling. TJ and I are really good friends with Chris Jericho. My Dad, actually, that was the last interview he did, was with Jericho.”

“I’m excited about Wednesday nights. I’m excited because, and Stephanie McMahon said this, competition makes everybody better. And you look at, when we weren’t able to get back home from being in Saudi Arabia, we were dealing with those delays, NXT stepped up, and they helped us. And them being on that big stage with Smackdown on FOX, now I feel like it’s going to help their show on Wednesday.”

