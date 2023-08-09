Natalya Says She’d Like to Form All-Female Stable With NXT Stars

Natalya has an idea of an all-women’s stable using some of the stars from NXT. The WWE veteran spoke with SKOR North and said that she would like to star up the first all-female faction, naming some stars she’d bring in.

“It’s cool to see all the different factions,” Natalya said in reference to the new prominence of stables in WWE (per Fightful). “I would love to have a faction. I’m always about building and developing new talent. For me, if I were to have a faction, I would have Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, and Jacy Jayne would be someone really great for the faction. I would like all those girls in a faction with me. The first-ever all-female faction.”