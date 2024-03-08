Natalya Says She’s Always Fighting To Do More in WWE, Thinks 2024 Will Be Big For Her

Natalya has been a staple of the WWE women’s division for years, and she recently talked about wanting to do more in the company. Natalya spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting to do more in WWE: “I would love to do more in the company, I’ve been fighting for more my entire career to be perfectly honest. There’s still so much more that I’d love to do. I am still young enough to be able to do all the things that I want to do.”

On her spot in the company: “There’s only so much control I have though. It’s a television show, WWE’s a TV show, so while I may want to be the lead actress in the show, I have to keep fighting for that. We all have to keep fighting for it, and it’s so competitive right now.”

On looking to get a bigger spotlight this year: “It’s okay to go, ‘Hey, sometimes I want to be the bride. I don’t mind being the bridesmaid, but sometimes I want to be the bride.’ I’m confident that 2024 is going to be a huge year of growth for me.”