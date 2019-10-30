WWE News: Natalya and Lacey Evans Comment On Crown Jewel Match, Latest Episode of The Bump Online, Clips From Crown Jewel Press Event

– Both Natalya and Lacey Evans commented on their match at WWE Crown Jewel, which was announced earlier this morning.

Evans wrote: “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do the things I’ve done with @WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I’m ready for this. #WWECrownJewel”

Natalya added: “The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women’s division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It’s time to bring your best, Lacey.”

