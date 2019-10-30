wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya and Lacey Evans Comment On Crown Jewel Match, Latest Episode of The Bump Online, Clips From Crown Jewel Press Event

October 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Natalya Lacey Evans Raw 9-30-19

– Both Natalya and Lacey Evans commented on their match at WWE Crown Jewel, which was announced earlier this morning.

Evans wrote: “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do the things I’ve done with @WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I’m ready for this. #WWECrownJewel

Natalya added: “The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women’s division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It’s time to bring your best, Lacey.

– The latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, featuring Matt Hardy, The Boogeyman, and Alexa Bliss, is now online:

– Here are two clips from the press event for Crown Jewel, featuring Mansoor and Braun Strowman:

