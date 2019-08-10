wrestling / News
Natalya Says Becky Lynch Has Lost Her Soul and Assumes for the Better
– Ring the Belle recently chatted with WWE Superstar Natalya ahead of her title match against Raw women’s champ Becky Lynch. Natalya faces Lynch tomorrow at Summerslam. Additionally, Natalya had some interesting things to say about Lynch on her Twitter account.
Regarding the match, Natalya stated, “I’m excited, I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be awesome. Obviously, I’m from Canada, so it’s going to be even more special that it’s in my home country. But going up against Becky Lynch, the Raw women’s champion, I have so much respect for Becky, and I also can’t wait to give her the ass whooping of a lifetime.”
Nattie also noted that she has a great Summerslam record. Additionally, Nattie added the following earlier today on her Twitter account:
Becky, I never changed. I’m still the same person who sent you that letter after this tour of Japan, telling you to “never lose your sparkle.” You changed. You assume for the better. You have your face on posters now. But you lost your soul. Tomorrow, you lose your title, too.
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 10, 2019
