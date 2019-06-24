Natalya Blogs About Her Past Takeover Match With Charlotte Flair In 2014

In a post for The Calgary Sun, Natalya wrote about her match with Charlotte Flair in 2014 at NXT Takeover, in which they competed for the then-vacant NXT women’s title, with Bret Hart and Ric Flair at ringside. Here are highlights:

On being asked to be part of Takeover: “I was a part of the first NXT TakeOver that took place on May 29, 2014. When I was asked to be on that show, I remember being excited about working towards something great and wanting to create a masterpiece. NXT at the time was WWE’s developmental system, but since that time it has grown incredibly into a successful third brand for the company. I was asked to be in a match with an up and coming female superstar from NXT by the name of Charlotte Flair. Like myself, Charlotte is carrying on her family’s legacy as she the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair.”

On Charlotte’s doubts: “Charlotte said to me: “Sometimes I don’t know if I’m good enough or athletic enough. Everyone expects me to be as good as my dad and I’m just getting started.” I told her how funny it is that she mentioned this to me because it was exactly how I felt for many years of my early career. I also felt that I wasn’t “enough.” It’s so easy to feel that way in a world where everything is moving so fast.”

On the match’s impact: “Fast forward to our 2014 NXT TakeOver match. I had no idea at the time that the match between Charlotte Flair and I was carving out such an important piece of history in WWE’s Women’s Evolution. It also did something way bigger than Charlotte and I could have ever imagined. The match was what Charlotte needed to prove to the world the potential that she had inside her and that she wasn’t just Ric Flair’s daughter. Charlotte was good enough to blaze her own trail. For me, I needed that match to remind the world of what I was capable of and that I had never “lost it.” I was ready to seize the day when the perfect moment came along. I was also excited to help another woman realize her fullest potential because life is all about paying it forward.”