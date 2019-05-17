WWE News: Natalya Blogs About Teaming With Beth Phoenix, Zack Ryder Visits Disneyland Paris, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Natalya wrote a new blog for the Calgary Sun about how fun it’s been to team with Beth Phoenix during the WWE’s ongoing tour of Europe. She wrote:

“In the time Beth was in WWE with me, we never got to team together on a European tour; which is hard to believe. Now we were finally getting to “tag” on this unexpected reunion. From the second that we landed in Ireland to start our tour, we had so much fun and every day has felt like an adventure. There wasn’t a day we missed a workout and I got to learn Beth’s new gym routine. We chatted through every exercise and would finish our workouts discussing where we’d have breakfast in Ireland, Belgium and England. We never denied ourselves the French pastries, as when in France, you have to live it up!

All of our matches against the Riott Squad were so competitive and fun. Who would have thought we’d win our matches with both Beth and myself slapping Sharpshooters on Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan? We won just the way Bret “The Hitman” Hart would have wanted us to win. Beth said to me, “Nattie, your entire family inspired me to wrestle, I can’t believe we won with double sharpshooters.” Fans also chanted at Beth: “You’ve still got it!” I’ve been telling everybody, “Beth’s never lost it!” We had to pinch ourselves because we were having so much fun together.”

– Zack Ryder went to Disneyland Paris for his 34th birthday with Mike Rome.

– Speaking of birthdays, today’s wrestling birthdays include Dash Wilder (33), Alex Wright (44) and Earl Hebner (70).