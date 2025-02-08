– During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed the huge success of the WWE Raw on Netflix debut, which drew an estimated 4.9 million viewers. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Natalya on WWE Raw’s Netflix debut: “We were the number one rated show on Netflix, which for WWE, this is such a big deal. It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to the company in my opinion. It’s bigger than anything that we’ve ever done. It’s bigger than the first WrestleMania; it’s bigger than the territories being bought. It’s big because we’re opening up our world of WWE to 280 million-plus subscribers that have access to Netflix, including in Canada, so it’s just huge.”

On how she was fighting to be on the Monday Night Raw on Netflix debut: “We all are fighting every year, for example, all the girls, all the guys, everybody every year wants to be on WrestleMania because it’s a stadium, it’s WrestleMania and it’s amazing. I was thinking [about] the show that I was fighting to be on, and I was like ‘I wish I could be on the very first Netflix debut.'”

Natalya was recently in action on WWE Main Event this week, beating Sonya Deville in a singles bout. She also competed in the women’s Rumble match last weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1780571/natalya-reflects-wwe-raw-netflix-debut-desire/

