Natalya Calls Shawn Michaels An Asset To The Entire Industry

In an interview with Big Show with Rusic & Rose (via Fightful), Natalya spoke highly of Shawn Michaels and said that he’s an asset to the pro wrestling industry. She also noted that HBK, who serves as head of creative for NXT, helped her in the past.

She said: “Working with Shawn Michaels, ah. I won’t reveal too much, but he helped us a lot during the day and he was really hands on. Shawn Michaels is such an asset to the industry and he helped me a lot when I was there this past week. It was so cool to be able to work with him and work with the mind he has with the industry. I’m very grateful for his help.“