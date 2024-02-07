Natalya Says She Can’t Confirm Or Deny Reports Of Movie About Hart Family

Natalya was asked about the reports on a Hart Family movie being in the works, and she said she couldn’t confirm or deny it. It was reported last month that Natalya was in talks to help produce a movie on the legendary wrestling family that would come from Yale Productions. Nattie was asked about the report in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and gave a diplomatic answer. You can see some highlights below:

On the report of a Hart Family movie: “I can’t confirm and I can’t deny, but there is something I’ve been working on that is really close to my heart. I’ve been working on it for a little while now and I feel like we’re in such a boom right now with the industry and with wrestling. My family, there are so many incredible stories that have never been told that are so great. For me, to be able to celebrate my family and celebrate everything we’ve built, there are so many positive things. Yes, I’m working on something close to my heart. Rory Caulkin is a huge wrestling fan. Rory and his brothers were sitting front row for SummerSlam when I won the Women’s Championship at the Barclays Center. I love when we meet people for other walks of life that love this industry.”

On the possibility of a series based on the family: “Our family has such a wide range of stories. It could spin off into so many different things. I watched The Iron Claw, I loved the movie, that night, I sent Bret a text, ‘I had no…the family was so mean. You have to see this movie. It was so captivating.’ My dad was Kerry’s last match. Bret said the Von Erichs actually got in professional wrestling through my grandfather. My grandfather met Fritz Von Erich in Edmonton, he was trying out, I believe for the Edmonton Eskimos, my grandfather Stu met him and said, ‘You should get into wrestling.’ The rest is history. The Von Erich family ended up living at the Hart house. They lived at the Hart house for a few months and that’s how they got their start in wrestling. Just to think that my family has touched so many different people’s lives. Gorilla Monsoon trained in the Dungeon. Those are things people don’t know. There are so many cool aspects. Very cool time.”