Natalya on Being Proud of Her World Records & Career

– Busted Open Radio interviewed WWE Superstar Natalya this week, and she discussed her various Guinness World Records and accolades she’s collected during her carer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Natalya on her career records: “For me, these records are just a testament to my body of work. It’s for the most matches overall for a woman in WWE, the most pay-per-view matches, the most WrestleMania matches, the most wins, the most ‘Raw’ matches, and the most ‘SmackDown’ matches, which just means 16 uninterrupted years in WWE, with one injury. … I’m not one to toot my own horn, but sometimes you gotta step back and go, ‘Hey, I’m really proud of you.’ I’m really proud that I’ve had the longevity, and the endurance, and the perseverance to go at the level that I’ve gone at.”

On being honored for her hard work: “That feeling of being honored and recognized was just so great. Bianca Belair was so supportive. She was like, ‘Natty, this is something we need to talk about more with you.'”

On her Raw match with Rhea Ripley: “When I think about the match that I had with Rhea on Monday night, you know — I went into that match — for the last month or so, my confidence had been rocked. After Night of Champions and Saudi Arabia, it was just a really hard time for me, because I was starting to feel like maybe I wasn’t good enough. Maybe I couldn’t hang. And then going into that match and performing at that level, I just stopped and reminded everybody not only have I fought to be here and have the right to be here, but I can hang at the very highest level.”

On what’s next for her: “I’m very, very excited to see where I go from here, because now it’s like, ‘Natty’s back.’ It’s time for me to be at the top of the game again. I am a top-level performer in WWE, so I was really happy that I could show that.”