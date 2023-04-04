wrestling / News
Natalya Celebrates 15th Anniversary of WWE Main Roster Debut
– WWE Superstar Natalya celebrated 15 years on the main WWE roster yesterday, which she noted on her Twitter account. She wrote the following:
“Today marks my 15 years on the WWE main roster. 15 years of doing what I love, in front of the audience I love doing it for. I learned early that real legacy isn’t counting what you got from the business, it’s knowing what you put back in—and I’ve been blessed ever since. @wwe”
Natalya was in action at Sunday’s WrestleMania 39: Night 2. She teamed with Shotzi in the women’s tag team Fatal 4-Way match. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the match by submission.
