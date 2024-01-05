Natalya Celebrates 17 Years in WWE, Says It’s Her Life

In a post on Twitter, Natalya marked the seventeenth anniversary of signing with WWE, which happened on January 4, 2007.

She wrote: “Today is 17 years since I signed with @WWE, and my love for this business has only grown. I have never taken a single day for granted, because I learned early, that the amazing position I have is leased, never owned. So wherever the next 17 takes us, just know I’ll be calling someone B*tch! (IYKYK!) and locking them in Sharpshooter. Because this isn’t a career for me. It’s my life.”