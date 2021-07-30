Natalya On Her Response To Charlotte Flair’s Critics, Charlotte Giving Back To WWE Women’s Roster

Natalya was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, and she discussed a variety of topics, including Charlotte Flair’s critics, her role in giving back to others on the WWE women’s roster, and much more. Here’s what Natalya had to say:

Natalya on her response to Charlotte Flair’s critics and Charlotte’s role in giving back to others on the WWE roster: “Listen, in the women’s division, it’s a dog eat dog world, or should I say cat eat cat. It’s tough. All of us are vying for an opportunity and everybody wants to be front and center. This industry really is about paying it forward, and what I was able to help Charlotte do in NXT, it’s cool to see her give back and pay it forward. She’s really incredible at giving back, so it’s nice to be able to watch somebody else.”

On Nikki A.S.H. benefiting from working with Charlotte: “Charlotte’s in the role of a bad girl right now, a villain on TV, so every now and then the good guys win, and so it’s cool to see Nikki get that opportunity and Charlotte pay it forward.”