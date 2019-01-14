Natalya Explains Why She Thinks Chyna Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame

Natalya was recently on Cerrito Live (transcript via WrestlingInc) with Kevin Cerrito and talked about how she thinks Chyna will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, if not this year, then eventually.

“I think that one day it will definitely happen,” Natalya said. “She really paved an incredible road for the women of the WWE and she was so unique. If you look back at those great memories of her, she really defined coloring outside the lines and being bold and bright and beautiful.”

“She was a pioneer for the women’s movement in general,” she continued. “So, I think definitely one day we’ll see it. A lot of people have said, ‘We should have this person in the Hall of Fame. And we should have this person in. And that tag team should be in.’ The thing is that WWE is not going anywhere. WWE is going to be around for a long, long time so everybody, I believe, is going to get their due and I believe Chyna will be one of them.”