WWE News: Natalya Comments on HIAC Title Defense, Jinder Mahal Sends a Message to His Critics

– Here is Natalya, commenting on last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell match with Charlotte. In the video, she says that she is proud of her win because she’s the best there is, was and ever will be, and The Harts will always be better than The Flairs.

– Here is Jinder Mahal commenting on last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. Mahal says that people said he would never become #1 contender, and that he would never become champion but he did. He also says that Nakamura is out of the picture and he wants to know who is next for him.