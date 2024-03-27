Natalya Comments On Her Return To NXT Last Night

As previously reported, Natalya returned to WWE’s NXT brand last night as she faced Lola Vice. While speaking to WWE Digital after the match, she commented on the match and the crowd’s reaction to her.

She said: “Honestly, I’m speechless because it feels just surreal being back here. Even though I’m one of the most winning women in WWE history and I do have the world record for that [laughs], it’s been a minute since I’ve actually had a victory in WWE. These moments, I don’t take for granted. I just feel so honored to be here. I almost got choked up when I heard the crowd. It just made me emotional because it brought back so many memories of some of the best moments of my career that were at NXT, truly. Being in the ring with Lola, I realized more than ever that she is one of fastest-rising stars in NXT. She’s amazing, but she’s not the BOAT. Knowing that she’s so talented, but also seeing how cocky she is, it just felt really good putting her in her place tonight. I don’t know, I think I need to go celebrate with a glass of wine and some chocolate.”

Karmen Petrovic, who was at ringside for the match, added: “As long as I’ve known Nattie, since the first time I met her, she’s been nothing but kind, supportive, loving. She’s always been there for me. I had a million questions coming into the industry, and she’s been nothing but helpful from day one, so I knew I had to be in her corner tonight, especially when it comes to Lola Vice. Everything that she’s had to say about me and every time she came at me, I think with her being out there and knowing Nattie, I just had to be there for her.”