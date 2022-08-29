Natalya Comments On 30-Year Anniversary of Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog at Summerslam 1992

In a post on Twitter, Natalya commented on the thirtieth anniversary of the Summerslam 1992 match between Bret Hart and the British Bulldog. The match happened at Wembley Stadium on August 29, 1992. Bulldog beat Hart for the Intercontinental title in the main event of the show.

She wrote: “30 years ago today! So proud of both my uncles for creating a match people still talk about as one of the “greatest” of all time. Bulldog and Hitman’s work in the ring, remains timeless and inspires generations of pro wrestlers to this day. #DungeonStrong”