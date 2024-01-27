Natalya Comments On Vince McMahon’s Resignation, Says WWE Will ‘Keep Moving Forward’

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has resigned from TKO Group and WWE amid allegations of sex trafficking and worse. While McMahon has denied the allegations from the lawsuit, the fact remains that he is no longer part of WWE. The Orlando Sentinel reports that WWE talent have been tight-lipped on the issue, although Natalya offered a brief statement on the matter.

Regarding McMahon’s resignation, she said: “I’ve seen and I’ve read what everybody else has seen and read. I feel like at the end of the day the best thing we can do, especially as women in the locker room, is keep moving forward.“