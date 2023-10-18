– In a post on her Instagram account, WWE Superstar Natalya credited WWE producer and former Superstar Fit Finlay as an unsung hero of women’s wrestling. She wrote the following comments:

“So much of my career I owe to @ringfox1. Fit helped me through so many highs and lows with patience, kindness and knowledge. An unsung hero for women’s wrestling. Thank you for everything you’ve done to help us move the sport forward, Fit Finlay. Truly grateful for you. Third generation for life!”

Finlay has been working as a producer in WWE for many years, and he’s helped develop a lot of the women’s wrestlers and talents over the years.