Natalya Debuts Updated Theme Song on Smackdown

January 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya is the latest WWE star to get a updated theme song, debuting it on Friday’s Smackdown. You can check out the theme song below, which is mostly a tweak to her old theme that leans into the drums more than her previous song did.

The Smackdown star has carried the same theme song for much of her WWE career, using it since 2009.

