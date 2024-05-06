Natalya Dedicates Tonight’s WWE RAW Match to Owen Hart

Natalya is set to take part in the Queen of the Ring tournament on tonight’s WWE RAW and dedicated her match to Owen Hart. Hart is himself a former King of the Ring, winning the tournament in 1994. Natalya will face IYO SKY.

She wrote: “Tonight on Raw, I get the chance to compete against the one and only @Iyo_SkyWWE. Wrestling Iyo has been a dream match of mine since she came to WWE. And tonight is a first ever for us to face off. I’m dedicating this match to my favorite King of the Ring winner, the King of Harts, Owen Hart. On the eve of Owen’s birthday, he’ll be in my heart tonight more than ever.”