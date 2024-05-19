Natalya Says She’s Doing The Best Work Of Her Career, Doesn’t Plan To Retire

Natalya doesn’t see retirement on her horizon anytime soon, believing she is in her prime. The WWE star recently spoke with Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and talked about where she is in her career and what she wants to do next, noting that she has plenty she still wants to accomplish.

“I want to still keep moving forward in the business,” she said (per Fightful). “Like, people say, ‘When’re you gonna slow down? When are you gonna retire?’ I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, I’m doing the best work of my career. I just have so much more I want to do. There’s just so many more women in the industry that I want to work.”

She continued, “Not just in WWE, but I want to work with Gail Kim. I want to work with Jordynne Grace. I see some of these Japanese girls that I admire so much. Some of them come and train with me, but I’m like, one day, I want to work with these girls. There’s girls from every corner of the industry that I’m like, I want to work with her. I want to work with her. I want to wrestle the best.”