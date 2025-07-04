Natalya Credits Dominik Mysterio As Being ‘So Respectful’ Backstage in WWE

Natalya says that despite his on-screen persona, Dominik Mysterio is a great guy backstage in WWE. Dirty Dom is one of WWE’s most hated heels and never fails to disrespect legends he comes across on camera, but Natalya said on Busted Open Radio that he’s very different when the cameras are off. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Mysterio’s demeanor backstage: “I’m gonna kill Dominik’s vibe. He’s the ultimate asshole on TV, but behind the scenes, you know he’s Rey Mysterio’s son… Dom shakes everybody’s hands. Dom is so respectful to everybody.”

On younger talent getting advice and help from veterans: “When you’re in the ring with somebody who’s so respectful, you always want to go above and beyond to just help them. Everybody wanted to get onboard with helping Dom because of how he carried himself backstage… When the bell rings, it’s a whole different ball game. If you’re rude to me, when the bell rings, you better be prepared to get f**king headbutted.”