WWE News: Natalya On Edge Giving Her Advice, After The Bell, Bellas Video

– Natalya discusses Edge’s return to WWE in her latest Calgary Sun column, including how Edge has given her advice over the years.

“Adam has always been someone I can turn to for advice or guidance whenever I need it. When I competed in the first women’s ladder match in WWE, it was Adam who I called to ask for help. I knew no one else had experience like Adam with that kind of a match, and he gave me so much advice.

Adam even drew pictures explaining how I could set the ladder up to win. Like a true friend, he wanted me to be my very best.

Last year, before I faced Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Summerslam in Toronto, I saw Adam about an hour before one of the biggest matches of my career.

I asked him for help. He stopped everything he was doing and found a corner of the arena to give me the very best advice he could give.

It made such a difference in my confidence and my performance that night to have his insight. I kept his words in my head throughout the entire match.”