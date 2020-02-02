wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya On Edge Giving Her Advice, After The Bell, Bellas Video
– Natalya discusses Edge’s return to WWE in her latest Calgary Sun column, including how Edge has given her advice over the years.
“Adam has always been someone I can turn to for advice or guidance whenever I need it. When I competed in the first women’s ladder match in WWE, it was Adam who I called to ask for help. I knew no one else had experience like Adam with that kind of a match, and he gave me so much advice.
Adam even drew pictures explaining how I could set the ladder up to win. Like a true friend, he wanted me to be my very best.
Last year, before I faced Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Summerslam in Toronto, I saw Adam about an hour before one of the biggest matches of my career.
I asked him for help. He stopped everything he was doing and found a corner of the arena to give me the very best advice he could give.
It made such a difference in my confidence and my performance that night to have his insight. I kept his words in my head throughout the entire match.”
– The latest edition of WWE After the Bell looks at if the WWE Universe is tired of Becky Lynch.
– The Bella Twins discussed Brad Pitt or Oprah
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds
- The Revival’s Scott Dawson Responds to Fans Commenting on Alleged Request for WWE Release
- Jim Ross On Rock Pushing For a WrestleMania Match With Sting in 2005, Calling Shelton Benjamin’s Splash the ‘Stinger Splash’
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops