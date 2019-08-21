Natalya on How Edge Creatively Helped for Her Match Against Becky Lynch, Wanting to Make Bret Hart Proud at Summerslam

– During her recent blog for The Calgary Sun, WWE Superstar Natalya talked about Summerslam in Toronto and more. Below are some highlights.

Natalya on her Summerslam experience: “Although I didn’t win the Raw Women’s Championship, SummerSlam was an incredible week for me in Toronto. I can’t believe what an amazing time I had celebrating WWE’s biggest party of the summer as I got to spend a whole week in this beautiful, diverse city. Although I was born in Calgary, when I landed in Toronto, I felt like I was home because I really feel like what makes Toronto so special is the people. My first stop was at Tim Hortons for some coffee and my second stop was to find ketchup chips. It doesn’t get more Canadian than that!”

Natalya on seeing Edge, and how he helped her in WWE: “I had a chance to catch up with some of my favorite Canadian people as well. It was great seeing Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE. He helped me with different creative aspects of the match against Becky Lynch. It was awesome to be able to run ideas by him and have him give suggestions on how I could make my performance impeccable heading into SummerSlam. After all, Adam has won 31 championships in WWE so he knows what he’s talking about. It was especially cool talking to him about how we both started out in wrestling and how meaningful our journeys were climbing to the top. Adam found some old journals of pictures he had drawn back when he was a teenager, complete with wrestling gear inspiration and ideas for matches. It reminded me so much that we all have to start somewhere, even if you are Edge, one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history.”

Natalya on Trish Stratus having her final match at Summerslam: “I was also so excited and proud of my beautiful friend, Toronto’s own, Trish Stratus. Trish had her final match at SummerSlam against nine-time women’s champion, Charlotte Flair. Whenever I see Trish, we always pick up where we left off. She has such a good heart, but more than that, Trish is a woman who helped pave the way for so many women like myself to be a part of the women’s division in WWE. In my early wrestling days, watching Trish Stratus on TV was the impetus behind me wanting to be a WWE Superstar. Trish vs Charlotte not only delivered “Stratusfaction,” but Trish reminded everyone that she still has it.”

On her uncle Bret Hart being in attendance: “My SummerSlam wouldn’t feel complete if I didn’t have one very special Canadian in attendance, my uncle Bret Hart. It was the best feeling to be able to talk to him before the match and share with him in person that he was my inspiration going into my match against Becky. I wanted to make Bret proud and do his signature finishing move, ‘The Sharpshooter’ justice.”