Natalya On Being Eliminated By Tegan Nox In Royal Rumble: ‘She’s Finally Getting It’

Natalya was eliminated by her tag partner Tegan Nox in the Royal Rumble, and she’s just glad Nox is “finally getting it.” Natalya started off this year’s women’s Rumble and ended up being thrown out by Nox. Nattie, who tried toss Nox before she was thrown out, spoke in a WWE digital exclusive about the matter after the match.

“Byron, I actually should be more upset than I am,” Natalya said (courtesy of Fightful). “But in a way, this was like a light bulb moment for me with Tegan, because now I feel like Tegan’s finally, she’s finally getting it. She’s finally realizing that it is every woman.”

She continued, “I’m finally just seeing her come alive, and I really like it. I think this is a great thing. This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”