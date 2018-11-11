Natalya Reflects on Evolution, Says the Women ‘Created a New Standard for Greatness in WWE,’ Discusses How It Was Hard for Her to Pick Sides for Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella

– The Calgary Sun published the latest weekly column from WWE Superstar Natalya, who looked back at last month’s historic Evolution event. Below are some highlights.

Natalya on her tag team match at the event: “Ten years ago at that very same arena, I faced Michelle McCool for the first-ever Divas Championship. For one reason or another, our match was only a few minutes long and both Michelle and I wanted more. It took many years, but we finally got more than we could have ever hoped for. At Evolution, Michelle and I would cross paths again and I felt we had come full circle. I was in a 20-minute long tag team match with some of the very best female WWE Superstars in the world: Sasha Banks, Bayley and the Riott Squad. I applied the sharpshooter to two girls at the same time, thinking to myself “I’m glad I kept fighting for moments like this.” The crowd roared at the move and I thought of my family who had paved the way for me to get to that moment.”

Her thoughts on the Last Woman Standing match: “I watched as my former arch-rival Charlotte Flair took on her former best friend, Becky Lynch, in one of the longest women matches in WWE history: a spectacular Last Woman Standing Match. Every stop was pulled, as there were tables, ladders, chairs, bodies being thrown through announce tables, fighting in the crowd and raw emotions during the match. Charlotte had tears streaming down her face as Becky powerbombed her through a table to win the match. I knew why Charlotte was crying. Many thought she was sad about defeat, but I knew she was crying tears of joy because glass ceilings were being shattered. We were finally doing it. The bar was being set high and we women had created a new standard of greatness in WWE.”

Natalya on Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey: “The main event saw the “Baddest Woman on the Planet,” “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, take on the longest reigning Divas champion in WWE history, Nikki Bella. Their rivalry was heated and very personal. It was also especially hard for me to pick sides because, in reality, I respect both women greatly. Ronda has become a close friend to me and someone I see as having earned her place in our special world of women’s wrestling. I started my career with Nikki and her sister, Brie, more than a decade ago when we were hired by WWE in the very same week. We are like sisters in many ways, going through everything we could possibly go through together. Our bond is unbreakable.”