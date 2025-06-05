wrestling / News
Natalya Is Excited To See Mariah May in WWE NXT, Is Not Against Facing Her in the Ring
– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed Mariah May making her NXT TV debut earlier this week. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Natalya on Mariah May’s journey: “We were talking about Stephanie [Vaquer] last week, and so Mariah has a similar journey, where she went out and explored the world before coming to WWE. She was a fan. She loved it. You know and realize she was a fan and she wanted to pursue this…and she became a student of the game.”
On Mariah May fighting to get to NXT: “She is beautiful but I can tell that she really fought for this and she really worked hard for this. I like the way she tells stories…So I’m excited to see the stories that she tells with the women in NXT.”
On wanting to face May in the ring: “I would not be against having a match with her, just putting it out there. I think Shawn [Michaels] does an amazing job with letting the men and women tell stories.”
