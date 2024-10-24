wrestling / News
Natalya Expects Big Things Out of B-Fab, Says She’s ‘Very Dedicated’
October 24, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Natalya spoke about the progress of B-Fab with her in-ring training and said that the WWE star is ‘very dedicated’ to the work.
She wrote: “She’s gonna blow everyone away with her progress…she’s very dedicated.”
Another amazing Dungeon practice in the books!!!! There’s no substitution for hard work. pic.twitter.com/a581CcayDR
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 24, 2024
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 24, 2024