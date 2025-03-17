Natalya Explains Why She Wants To Take Outside Bookings, Says She Wants To Earn Her Spot

In an interview with the Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Natalya spoke about taking bookings outside of WWE and how she still feels the need to earn her spot in wrestling.

After being told her family is owed a lot by wrestling, she replied: “Thank you, but I just try to wake up with not having that sense of entitlement…I’m so proud of my family, but for me, I never feel like I’m owed anything. I always want to earn my spot. The women’s division in WWE has never been this strong ever. It has never been so competitive. When I look at the women in NXT and I look at the women on Raw and I look at the women on SmackDown, I’m like, as a whole, collectively, this is the strongest that it’s ever been. The thing is though, I don’t rest on all the things that I’ve done. I don’t go, ‘Wow, I did this or I have this, or I did that, or I had this match.’ I’ve had some incredible matches. But I never just rely on great matches or things that I’ve done in the past. For me, I think you’ve got to earn your spot. So in all seriousness, I feel like I need to step outside of WWE to work my way back in.“