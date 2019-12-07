wrestling / News
Natalya Clarifies Total Divas Comments on The Wrestler 2, Says Someone Pretended to be Jason Momoa When Speaking to Her
– As a follow-up to an earlier story, WWE Superstar Natalya clarified comments on Total Divas talking about Jason Momoa wanting her co-star alongside him in a sequel to The Wrestler. Well, not so fast. Natalya followed-up on the episode that recently aired, noting that it was a situation of someone speaking to her and “catfishing” her and pretending to be Jason Momoa.
After the episode aired, Natalya wrote on Twitter, “Well……we should further clarify….while filming #TotalDivas I was ‘catfished’ lol by a guy pretending to be Jason Momoa. It was a pretty hilarious situation and a long story! @SonyaDevilleWWE definitely wants me to tell the story OVER AND OVER AGAIN!”
In other words, don’t expect to see Natalya costar in a sequel to The Wrestler alongside Jason Momoa anytime soon. You can check out Natalya’s tweet and the initial clip below.
Well……we should further clarify….while filming #TotalDivas I was “catfished” lol by a guy pretending to be Jason Momoa. It was a pretty hilarious situation and a long story!🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ @SonyaDevilleWWE definitely wants me to tell the story OVER AND OVER AGAIN!!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/vHSxcxCqiJ
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 6, 2019
