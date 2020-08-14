WWE News: Natalya & Family Celebrate Jim Neidhart’s Life On Anniversary of Passing, Stock Up

– Natalya and the rest of her family posted a new video celebrating Jim Neidhart’s life on the two-year anniversary of his passing. You can see the video below that was posted to the Neidharts’ YouTube account, and is described as follows:

Today is the 2 year anniversary of our father Jim ‘the Anvil’ Neidhart’s passing. We wanted to create a celebration of life video to share with you. Jenni, Nattie and Ellie talk about what happened to Jim, share favorite memories and family photos. They talk about how they keep Jim alive in their memories.

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.83, up $0.32 (0.7%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.24% on the day.