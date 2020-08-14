wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya & Family Celebrate Jim Neidhart’s Life On Anniversary of Passing, Stock Up
August 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Natalya and the rest of her family posted a new video celebrating Jim Neidhart’s life on the two-year anniversary of his passing. You can see the video below that was posted to the Neidharts’ YouTube account, and is described as follows:
Today is the 2 year anniversary of our father Jim ‘the Anvil’ Neidhart’s passing. We wanted to create a celebration of life video to share with you. Jenni, Nattie and Ellie talk about what happened to Jim, share favorite memories and family photos. They talk about how they keep Jim alive in their memories.
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.83, up $0.32 (0.7%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.24% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says That Triple H and Shawn Michaels Used To Bully The Rock Backstage
- Seth Rollins Says Eddie Kingston Has Hopefully Matured, Praises His Mic Work, Comments on RAW Underground
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Raw Underground, Says He Likes the Concept & WWE Shouldn’t Overproduce It
- More Backstage Details Regarding Heat on Sammy Guevara Following Chair Throw on Matt Hardy