Natalya Praises The Family Dynamic Active In The Bloodline Story

Speaking recently with SKOR North, WWE’s Natalya shared her thoughts on the ongoing story of The Bloodline and how the narrative is defined by the family connections within the faction (via Fightful). Natayla feels that the history between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos enhances the angle and helps draw the viewer in. You can see a highlihgt and listed to the complete podcast episode below.

On the compelling factors in The Bloodline’s story: “You look at the Bloodline story, and it’s fascinating because, even for me, I know I’m a performer in the company, but I also see myself as a fan. ‘What do I want to see? What would be interesting to me?’ I look at the Bloodline storyline, and it’s just so fascinating because families fight, but families also make up. After these guys are done fighting, they’re probably all going to be friends again. I have a fight with my sister once a day, and then we’re best friends two minutes later. That’s family and why this is fascinating because you see the pictures of Roman and the Usos when they were kids and playing football together and you feel a connection to that. They have deep history with each other. Stories in WWE hook people to see what’s next.”