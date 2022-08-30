wrestling / News

Natalya Says She Filmed A Project In New York City With Lita

August 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Natalya Image Credit: WWE

Natalya did some filming recently with WWE Hall of Famer Lita while in New York City. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with a picture of herself and Lita, noting that they filmed content for an upcoming A&E WWE project. She wrote:

“Had a blast in NYC shooting something fun. Thank you for a great day @AmyDumas! Until next time! @wwe @WWEonAE”

A&E is the home for WWE’s current block of documentary programming on traditional cable, including Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, and WWE Smack Talk. No word on exactly which project they were filming for or when it will be released.

