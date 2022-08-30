Natalya Says She Filmed A Project In New York City With Lita

Natalya did some filming recently with WWE Hall of Famer Lita while in New York City. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with a picture of herself and Lita, noting that they filmed content for an upcoming A&E WWE project. She wrote:

“Had a blast in NYC shooting something fun. Thank you for a great day @AmyDumas! Until next time! @wwe @WWEonAE”

A&E is the home for WWE’s current block of documentary programming on traditional cable, including Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, and WWE Smack Talk. No word on exactly which project they were filming for or when it will be released.