Natalya Gets Broken Nose Repaired, Says It Will Keep Its Shape

As previously reported, Natalya suffered a broken nose during her match with Shayna Baszler on last Friday’s Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, she noted that she had the nose repaired and it will keep its original shape. Since Friday’s episode was taped on October 28, the surgery likely happened before the match aired.

She wrote: “We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again Pain is beauty! LFG!”