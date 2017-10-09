Natalya Is Grateful For Total Divas, Says Carmella Is One Of Her Best Friends

Natalya discussed her run on Total Divas, her friendships with the new cast members and more in a new interview with TV Insider. The highlights are below:

On her tenure on Total Divas: “By the end of this season I’ll have done 100 episodes. To be able to say I’ve done every single season and had the WWE Universe on this journey with me, I just feel so blessed…People become connected and want to know more. To be able to let people into my life, I feel grateful for that.”

On overcoming her fear of heights for the Women’s Money in the Bank match: “Most people would never know I’m afraid of heights. So, I got to show that vulnerability going into that match…I didn’t want to let my co-workers or upper management know I had that fear because I didn’t want that opportunity taken from me. It was a situation that forced me to confront my fears.”

On Carmella: “Carmella has actually become one of my closest friends. We travel together. We just came back from a tour of China, Japan. We made it through Hurricane Irma. We both live in Tampa and were freaking out. We hugged each other once we knew would be okay…I was with Carmella and was literally going through the curtain with her at a live event when she got the news [fiancé] Big Cass blew out his knee. She was so scared and upset, seconds away from going out to perform. She was such a professional and focused on the match. I don’t know if I could have done that, and I’ve been wrestling since I was 18. A true pro.”

On her relationship with Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss: “Nia is such a character. She is going to be so well-liked on Total Divas because she not only wears her heart on her sleeve, but Nia just says what she thinks. I aspire to be her in that sense in that I can say whatever I want. She says what she feels, and I think the world needs more of that. Alexa is adorable. She is just as lovable in real life as she is on TV. She is very relatable. Alexa was a pleasure to work with when she was on SmackDown Live. She is really growing in WWE and is a good person.”

On what’s coming this season on Total Divas: “We just follow what happens in life. The seasons prior we had a lot of weddings. This season is the first season we don’t have a wedding. You get to follow more history-making stuff like the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank. Plus, Brie and Nicole stepping out of the ring to do something different.”