Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown

– As previously reported, Aliyah now holds the record in WWE for the fastest win in SmackDown history after beating Natalya on last night’s show. The loss upset Natalya so much that she released a statement on Twitter today through her assistant. It reads as follows:

“To whom it may concern,

Last night I succeeded in achieving another world record. YAAAAA!

However, the person who also was a tiny part of my wonderful achievement is now trying to take all my credit.

To this end, I have now instructed my assistant to immediately petition the Guinness judges, the Olympic Committee and the Hollywood Foreign Press to have her record overturned. [Assistant note: she has. I will]

I await their responses after they think on it, absorb and reflect.

Yours,

Nattie x 3

From the Desk of the Three Time Guinness World Record Holder

Natalya Neidhart (The World Record Holder)”